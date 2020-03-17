Seneca Quote – Life Is Like A Play March 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Life is like a play: It’s not the length but the excellence of the acting that matters.” – Seneca Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAnthony Hopkins Quote – What More Is ThereNelson Mandela Quote – There Is No PassionPalladas Quote – Life’s a StageAnthony Robbins Quote – Excellent Example of Being HumanLeo Buscaglia Quote – We Underestimate The PowerOmar N. Bradley Quote – We Are Given One Life Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with life, quote, Seneca Life Quotes
