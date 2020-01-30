Shirley Chisholm Quote – It Is Seldom That Profit Loses January 30, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “When morality comes up against profit, it is seldom that profit loses.” – Shirley Chisholm Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPaul Brooks Quote – Nobody Calls The CopsConfucius Quote – The Gentleman UnderstandsErnest Hemingway Quote – About MoralsPope Francis Quote – The Human PersonCartoon – Who Wants To Be A Quality Person?The mass abortion of girls Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with morals, profit, quote, Shirley Chisholm Money Quotes
