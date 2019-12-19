Sir Ranulph Fiennes Quote – Inappropriate Clothing December 18, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.” – Sir Ranulph Fiennes Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLack of snow = depressionCartoon – The Weather Report Said 80 Chance Of Showers TodayCartoon – Global Warming Weather SolutionCartoon – Weather AppMore certainty on global warmingWeather Becoming Freakish: Proof of climate change? Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, weather Attitude Quotes
