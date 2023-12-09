Song Lyrics – Across The Page (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Across The Page

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

Days slip away

like tears unshed,

and moments of my life

drift on by

like the dreams

that won’t let go,

won’t let go.

The weight of the world

still bears down on me.

The stress of reality

digs in deep.

Trying to make ends meet,

my dreams won’t let go.

They won’t let go.

Chorus:

The page is waiting to be written.

Life can’t remain on hold.

Dreams beckon from the distance.

The page is there, waiting

for the pen to spill.

Whispers of my heart

pour through the ink.

Everything locked inside

becomes words on the page.

And they are pounding on the door.

The real world threatens to come on in.

The burden of responsibility awaits.

My dreams scream that they won’t go.

They won’t go.

Chorus:

Bridge:

How long will I walk this endless circle?

How long will my dreams burn?

I am holding the pen

over another blank page,

and I want to write my soul.

My dreams won’t go.

I’ll never let them go.

Chorus: (Repeat Twice)

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.