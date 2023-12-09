Song Lyrics – Across The Page (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Across The Page
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
Days slip away
like tears unshed,
and moments of my life
drift on by
like the dreams
that won’t let go,
won’t let go.
The weight of the world
still bears down on me.
The stress of reality
digs in deep.
Trying to make ends meet,
my dreams won’t let go.
They won’t let go.
Chorus:
The page is waiting to be written.
Life can’t remain on hold.
Dreams beckon from the distance.
The page is there, waiting
for the pen to spill.
Whispers of my heart
pour through the ink.
Everything locked inside
becomes words on the page.
And they are pounding on the door.
The real world threatens to come on in.
The burden of responsibility awaits.
My dreams scream that they won’t go.
They won’t go.
Chorus:
Bridge:
How long will I walk this endless circle?
How long will my dreams burn?
I am holding the pen
over another blank page,
and I want to write my soul.
My dreams won’t go.
I’ll never let them go.
Chorus: (Repeat Twice)
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.