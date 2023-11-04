Song Lyrics – Comic Book Heroes Gone Wild (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
(Parody of Skid Row’s “Youth Gone Wild”)
Since I was young, I couldn’t put them down
Another misunderstood kid, another super identity found
Some never played by the rules while other boy scouts really cared
Some nasty villain’s reputation reigned everywhere
I sit and read, forgetting all about me
So many heroes have stood where others now stand
They are young with the world in their hands
We’re all vigilantes rocking style
We face fire by trial
Our lives are an endless mile
We are the comic book heroes gone wild
We will rise and refuse to fall
We’re united as one to save you all
Hear us roar the heroes call
We are the comic book heroes gone wild
Kingpin screamin’ in my ear about how Hell’s Kitchen is supposed to be
Getcha black pajammas, give Karen a smile, and son, come on and fight me
He said, “Hey man, I’m the fastest man that you oughta know.
I tell ya the man in yellow has to go.”
I sit and read, forgetting all about me
Avengers stand tall ready to knock Ultron out
Guardians are mighty strong with Rocket to shout
We’re all vigilantes rocking style
We face fire by trial
Our lives are an endless mile
We are the comic book heroes gone wild
We will rise and refuse to fall
We’re united as one to save you all
Hear us roar the heroes call
We are the comic book heroes gone wild
We fans stand and will never fall
We are one with you, one with all
Thank you actors for rising tall
You are the comic book heroes gone wild
You are the comic book heroes gone wild
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.