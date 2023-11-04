Song Lyrics – Comic Book Heroes Gone Wild (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

(Parody of Skid Row’s “Youth Gone Wild”)



Since I was young, I couldn’t put them down

Another misunderstood kid, another super identity found

Some never played by the rules while other boy scouts really cared

Some nasty villain’s reputation reigned everywhere

I sit and read, forgetting all about me

So many heroes have stood where others now stand

They are young with the world in their hands

We’re all vigilantes rocking style

We face fire by trial

Our lives are an endless mile

We are the comic book heroes gone wild

We will rise and refuse to fall

We’re united as one to save you all

Hear us roar the heroes call

We are the comic book heroes gone wild

Kingpin screamin’ in my ear about how Hell’s Kitchen is supposed to be

Getcha black pajammas, give Karen a smile, and son, come on and fight me

He said, “Hey man, I’m the fastest man that you oughta know.

I tell ya the man in yellow has to go.”

I sit and read, forgetting all about me

Avengers stand tall ready to knock Ultron out

Guardians are mighty strong with Rocket to shout

We’re all vigilantes rocking style

We face fire by trial

Our lives are an endless mile

We are the comic book heroes gone wild

We will rise and refuse to fall

We’re united as one to save you all

Hear us roar the heroes call

We are the comic book heroes gone wild

We fans stand and will never fall

We are one with you, one with all

Thank you actors for rising tall

You are the comic book heroes gone wild

You are the comic book heroes gone wild

