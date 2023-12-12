? Song Lyrics – No Fire (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

No Fire

(Parody of Twenty One Pilots’ song, Car Radio)

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

I ponder on something called fate.

It could be so cruel when it should be great.

My heart’s only desire

Is nothing now but a dead flower,

And my friends call me a liar

Because they know I can breathe no fire.

I carry all these thoughts

Of what I have and do not

I tried and tried to bring the hot

To replace the cold in my gut

“Cause a dragon’s only role

Is the fire that he can breathe and control,

But instead, I’m lost and left alone.

Sometimes I want to be violent

I find it hard to make that urge quiet.

My pride is the remains of a forest fire.

Despair screams across my green.

My skin wants to blister and scream.

Reminding me that

It wasn’t I who killed my dream

I hate that I’m a monster

A silly little dragon

I’m forced to deal with fate’s ugly wheel

And I may be alone but I got nerves of steel.

I got nerves of steel.

I carry all these thoughts

Of what I have and do not

I tried and tried to bring the hot

To replace the cold in my gut

“Cause a dragon’s only role

Is the fire that he can breathe and control,

But instead, I’m lost and left alone.

I worry that I’m something terrible

‘Cause here I sit with these violent thoughts

I find myself hating and wanting more

But there’s only one thing that I would ask for

And it’s that I’m shaking with fear

Oh dear, if not for fire then why I am here

Oh my,

So what if I can fly

Please, let me live the lie

Please, fate make it better and release my fire

There are things we dragons can do

But from the heart, fire is what makes us true

And from the true we become legend breathing through you

Magic will win

And Doubt will lose

There’s heroes and there’s villains

I need to be the good guy please because

My fire must awake

And to become awake is for me to think

And for me to think is to know

That I will dream and realize

That my fire will truly grow

And I’ll be the real dragon that I know.

I carry all these thoughts

Of what I have and do not

I tried and tried to bring the hot

To replace the cold in my gut

“Cause a dragon’s only role

Is the fire that he can breathe and control,

But instead, I’m lost and left alone. (repeat)

