? Song Lyrics – No Fire (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
No Fire
(Parody of Twenty One Pilots’ song, Car Radio)
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
I ponder on something called fate.
It could be so cruel when it should be great.
My heart’s only desire
Is nothing now but a dead flower,
And my friends call me a liar
Because they know I can breathe no fire.
I carry all these thoughts
Of what I have and do not
I tried and tried to bring the hot
To replace the cold in my gut
“Cause a dragon’s only role
Is the fire that he can breathe and control,
But instead, I’m lost and left alone.
Sometimes I want to be violent
I find it hard to make that urge quiet.
My pride is the remains of a forest fire.
Despair screams across my green.
My skin wants to blister and scream.
Reminding me that
It wasn’t I who killed my dream
I hate that I’m a monster
A silly little dragon
I’m forced to deal with fate’s ugly wheel
And I may be alone but I got nerves of steel.
I got nerves of steel.
I carry all these thoughts
Of what I have and do not
I tried and tried to bring the hot
To replace the cold in my gut
“Cause a dragon’s only role
Is the fire that he can breathe and control,
But instead, I’m lost and left alone.
I worry that I’m something terrible
‘Cause here I sit with these violent thoughts
I find myself hating and wanting more
But there’s only one thing that I would ask for
And it’s that I’m shaking with fear
Oh dear, if not for fire then why I am here
Oh my,
So what if I can fly
Please, let me live the lie
Please, fate make it better and release my fire
There are things we dragons can do
But from the heart, fire is what makes us true
And from the true we become legend breathing through you
Magic will win
And Doubt will lose
There’s heroes and there’s villains
I need to be the good guy please because
My fire must awake
And to become awake is for me to think
And for me to think is to know
That I will dream and realize
That my fire will truly grow
And I’ll be the real dragon that I know.
I carry all these thoughts
Of what I have and do not
I tried and tried to bring the hot
To replace the cold in my gut
“Cause a dragon’s only role
Is the fire that he can breathe and control,
But instead, I’m lost and left alone. (repeat)
I ponder on something called fate.
It could be so cruel when it should be great.
My heart’s only desire
Is nothing now but a dead flower,
And my friends call me a liar
Because they know I can breathe no fire.
I carry all these thoughts
Of what I have and do not
I tried and tried to bring the hot
To replace the cold in my gut
“Cause a dragon’s only role
Is the fire that he can breathe and control,
But instead, I’m lost and left alone.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.