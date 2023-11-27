Song Lyrics – REMEMBER (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Print

REMEMBER (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

 

I remember

 

the days I lived.

 

I remember

 

the life

 

left behind.

 

Now, I’m a ghost

 

haunting you,

 

tossing and turning

 

in the darkest hours

 

of my life.

 

 

Chorus:

 

I remember

 

all that I was.

 

I never thought

 

I would find myself here.

 

I want to remember.

 

How did I get here?

 

 

All those fragments

 

scattered across the floor

 

are pieces of my heart

 

never to beat once more.

 

My snake skin is shredded.

 

This life is left behind.

 

I have become

 

something I don’t recognize.

 

 

Chorus:

 

Bridge:

 

Life was promise

 

of so much more,

 

and my dreams

 

whispered of spreading wings.

 

But now, I am nothing

 

more than a ghost,

 

and I am still haunting you.

 

Chorus: (Repeat Twice)

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






