Song Lyrics – REMEMBER (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
I remember
the days I lived.
I remember
the life
left behind.
Now, I’m a ghost
haunting you,
tossing and turning
in the darkest hours
of my life.
Chorus:
I remember
all that I was.
I never thought
I would find myself here.
I want to remember.
How did I get here?
All those fragments
scattered across the floor
are pieces of my heart
never to beat once more.
My snake skin is shredded.
This life is left behind.
I have become
something I don’t recognize.
Chorus:
Bridge:
Life was promise
of so much more,
and my dreams
whispered of spreading wings.
But now, I am nothing
more than a ghost,
and I am still haunting you.
Chorus: (Repeat Twice)
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.