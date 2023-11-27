Song Lyrics – REMEMBER (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

REMEMBER (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

I remember

the days I lived.

I remember

the life

left behind.

Now, I’m a ghost

haunting you,

tossing and turning

in the darkest hours

of my life.

Chorus:

I remember

all that I was.

I never thought

I would find myself here.

I want to remember.

How did I get here?

All those fragments

scattered across the floor

are pieces of my heart

never to beat once more.

My snake skin is shredded.

This life is left behind.

I have become

something I don’t recognize.

Chorus:

Bridge:

Life was promise

of so much more,

and my dreams

whispered of spreading wings.

But now, I am nothing

more than a ghost,

and I am still haunting you.

Chorus: (Repeat Twice)

