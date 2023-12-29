Song Lyrics – What’s 2017 Like (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
What’s 2017 Like
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
Parody of Everlast “What It’s Like”
We’ve all seen the man on the tv promising to make us great
The hair on my neck raises, making me worry about our fate
She wanted us to believe when all those words were nothing but to deceive
“It is what it is,” is all we received
Chorus:
God forbid 2017 ever walks in 2016’s shoes
‘Cause I think we’ve still got something still to lose
And I really don’t want to know what that’s like {4x}
So many icons and legends rose from up where they were from
They reached for the stars, dreaming a thousand dreams that won
Our minds and hearts, taking us into a galaxy far, far away
Please, don’t leave us, we beg for you to stay
But then they head to that stage in the starry sky
So many lives gone that it makes me break and makes me cry
Chorus:
God forbid 2017 ever walks in 2016’s shoes
‘Cause I think we’ve still got something still to lose
And I really don’t want to know what that’s like {4x}
I can’t watch the damn news
So much brutality
So much violence on the loose
Where did all this madness begin
Can’t we quiet the riots
And start over again
I worry about the terror overseas
Our enemies are still here
Watching every single thing
2016 was a dismal year
So much bad shit
Someone pass the damn beer
I don’t know where this will end
Maybe 2017 will put these scars on the mend
And maybe we could remember peace once again
I know that this is hard
Worried about Social Security and Health Insurance
All those things now on the chopping board
Food and gas prices on the rise
Groceries reduced from their original size
Pay for a meal or the heat is a sad realize
I remember this old man came up to me
Should I pay for this food or my medicine
I just shrugged and walked away
He said that he would make us great again
But only he knows his real game plan
Which may not be for the ordinary man
All I know is death and pain
2016 was far from quiet and tame
And we are no longer the same
Chorus:
God forbid 2017 ever walks in 2016’s shoes
‘Cause I think we’ve still got something still to lose
And I really don’t want to know what that’s like {4x}
And still here’s the news
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.