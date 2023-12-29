Song Lyrics – What’s 2017 Like (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

What’s 2017 Like

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

Parody of Everlast “What It’s Like”

We’ve all seen the man on the tv promising to make us great

The hair on my neck raises, making me worry about our fate

She wanted us to believe when all those words were nothing but to deceive

“It is what it is,” is all we received

Chorus:

God forbid 2017 ever walks in 2016’s shoes

‘Cause I think we’ve still got something still to lose

And I really don’t want to know what that’s like {4x}

So many icons and legends rose from up where they were from

They reached for the stars, dreaming a thousand dreams that won

Our minds and hearts, taking us into a galaxy far, far away

Please, don’t leave us, we beg for you to stay

But then they head to that stage in the starry sky

So many lives gone that it makes me break and makes me cry

Chorus:

God forbid 2017 ever walks in 2016’s shoes

‘Cause I think we’ve still got something still to lose

And I really don’t want to know what that’s like {4x}

I can’t watch the damn news

So much brutality

So much violence on the loose

Where did all this madness begin

Can’t we quiet the riots

And start over again

I worry about the terror overseas

Our enemies are still here

Watching every single thing

2016 was a dismal year

So much bad shit

Someone pass the damn beer

I don’t know where this will end

Maybe 2017 will put these scars on the mend

And maybe we could remember peace once again

I know that this is hard

Worried about Social Security and Health Insurance

All those things now on the chopping board

Food and gas prices on the rise

Groceries reduced from their original size

Pay for a meal or the heat is a sad realize

I remember this old man came up to me

Should I pay for this food or my medicine

I just shrugged and walked away

He said that he would make us great again

But only he knows his real game plan

Which may not be for the ordinary man

All I know is death and pain

2016 was far from quiet and tame

And we are no longer the same

Chorus:

God forbid 2017 ever walks in 2016’s shoes

‘Cause I think we’ve still got something still to lose

And I really don’t want to know what that’s like {4x}

And still here’s the news

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.