Song Parody – Hard Came Their Pain (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Hard Came Their Pain (For The CW’s Supernatural)

(Parody of Rag’n’Bone Man’s Song: Hard Came The Rain)

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

Oh, my boys, you almost had it all

Oh, sweet Mary finally rose, yet she was bound to fall

Through all the hunting, you never noticed

you never noticed the British men of letters gather round

Oh, Ketch was the worst of all, how he held Mary down

You saved the world throughout your life

Over and Over, and you both survived

Hard came their pain, pain

All their loved ones gone far away, away

They watched Castiel fade, a casualty this time

They watched Lucifer claim his life

Brothers they were in life, battle scars entwined

They got heart, strength to face the darkest of time

You saved the world throughout your life

Over and Over, and you both survived

Hard came their pain, pain

All their loved ones gone far away, away

They watched Castiel fade, a casualty this time

They watched Lucifer claim his life

They said, they said to turn the British men of letters away

To Mary there was nothing that they could say

He said, he said he could make Lucifer his slave

Dear Crowley, there is nothing left to say

You saved the world throughout your life

Over and Over, and you both survived

Hard came their pain, pain

All their loved ones gone far away, away

They watched Castiel fade, a casualty this time

They watched Lucifer claim his life

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.