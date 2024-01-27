Song Parody – Hard Came Their Pain (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Hard Came Their Pain (For The CW’s Supernatural)
(Parody of Rag’n’Bone Man’s Song: Hard Came The Rain)
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
Oh, my boys, you almost had it all
Oh, sweet Mary finally rose, yet she was bound to fall
Through all the hunting, you never noticed
you never noticed the British men of letters gather round
Oh, Ketch was the worst of all, how he held Mary down
You saved the world throughout your life
Over and Over, and you both survived
Hard came their pain, pain
All their loved ones gone far away, away
They watched Castiel fade, a casualty this time
They watched Lucifer claim his life
Brothers they were in life, battle scars entwined
They got heart, strength to face the darkest of time
You saved the world throughout your life
Over and Over, and you both survived
Hard came their pain, pain
All their loved ones gone far away, away
They watched Castiel fade, a casualty this time
They watched Lucifer claim his life
They said, they said to turn the British men of letters away
To Mary there was nothing that they could say
He said, he said he could make Lucifer his slave
Dear Crowley, there is nothing left to say
You saved the world throughout your life
Over and Over, and you both survived
Hard came their pain, pain
All their loved ones gone far away, away
They watched Castiel fade, a casualty this time
They watched Lucifer claim his life
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.