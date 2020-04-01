SONIC ATTACK in Guangzhnou, China

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

American citizens in China have been given a Health Alert. Some US government employees have complained of hearing strange sounds and having pressure headaches. One of the employees was sent back to the US for evaluation and the results came back as a mild traumatic brain injury. China is now investigating this situation. Back in 2016 Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reported that this same thing happened in Cuba. The diplomats in Cuba were diagnosed with Brain Injuries and were victims of Heart Attacks.

