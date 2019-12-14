Sophocles Quote – One Word Frees Us December 14, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life. The word is love.” – Sophocles Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSophocles Quote – The Man Who Is AfraidChina Galland quote – To choose to be in loveLeo Buscaglia Quote – To Risk NothingLive, Laugh, LoveQuote – Love and LaughterWendy Kamenoff quote – Never let go Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with love, quote, Sophocles Love Quotes
