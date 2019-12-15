Soren Kierkegaard – Life December 15, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Life must be lived forwards but can only be understood backwards.” – Soren Kierkegaard Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSoren Kierkegaard Quote – Life Has Its Own Hidden ForcesRalph Waldo Emerson Quote – Make Your Dreams Come TrueSoren Kierkegaard quote – not to dare is to lose oneselfSoren Kierkegaard Quote – Until God Is HeardNigeria Lawson Quote – Living The Wrong LifeJohn Irving Quote – Find The Courage To Live It Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with life, quote, Soren Kierkegaard Life Quotes
