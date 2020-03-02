Spread Your Wings March 2, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If you don’t spread your wings, then you’ll never know how far you can fly.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLangston Hughes Quote – Broken Winged BirdSalvador Dali Quote – Intelligence Without WisdomSong Lyrics – HeroDon’t Follow The PathEleanor Roosevelt Quote – Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don’tSteven Wright Quote – Dry Ice Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with fly, quote, wings Attitude Courage Quotes
