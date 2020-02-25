Stephen and Ondrea Levine quote – The same insecurity and doubt

“Imagine if for the next twenty-four hours you had to wear a cap that amplified your thoughts so that everyone within a hundred yards of you could hear every thought that passed through your head. How embarrassed or fearful would you be to go outside? Imagine how freeing it would be at last to have nothing to hide. And how miraculous it would be to see that all others’ minds too were filled with the same confusion and fantasies, the same insecurity and doubt.” – Stephen and Ondrea Levine

