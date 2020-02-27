Steve Jobs Quote – Completely In Control February 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Pretend to be completely in control and people will assume that you are.” – Steve Jobs Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleSteve Jobs Quote – Invent TomorrowSteve Jobs Quote – No One Wants To DieSteve Jobs Quote – Let’s Go Invent TomorrowSteve Jobs Quote – Don’t SettleSteve Jobs Quote – Your Time Is Limited Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with control, quote, steve jobs Attitude Quotes
