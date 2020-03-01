Steve Jobs Quote – Invent Tomorrow March 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Let’s go invent tomorrow instead of worrying about what happened yesterday.” – Steve Jobs Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSteve Jobs Quote – Let’s Go Invent TomorrowSteve Jobs Quote – Completely In ControlSteve Jobs Quote – No One Wants To DieSteve Jobs Quote – Don’t SettleSteve Jobs Quote – Your Time Is LimitedHubert Humphrey Quote – What You Have Left Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with attitude, quote, steve jobs Attitude Quotes
