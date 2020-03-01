Steven Wright Quote – Seashell Collection March 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment I have a huge seashell collection I keep scattered on beaches all over the world. ~ Steven Wright Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSteven Wright Quote – Sleeping GoodSteven Wright Quote – WomenSteven Wright – It’s A Small WorldSteven Wright – I Was Watching The SuperbowlSteven Wright Quote – When my foot falls asleepSteven Wright Quote – Reminiscing Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with beach, hobby, humor, quote, Steven Wright Quotes
