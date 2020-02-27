Susan Sontag Quote – Interesting Answers February 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The only interesting answers are those which destroy the questions.” – Susan Sontag Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLewis Carroll Quote – You Will Not Do MuchUrsula K. Le Guin Quote – No Right AnswersAndy Rooney Quote – ConversationQuote – Music and ArtCharles Lindbergh Quote – Isn’t It StrangeGeorge Orwell Quote – The Great Enemy Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with challenge, quote, Susan Sontag Communication Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.