“Do not stand on a high pedestal and take 5 cents in your hand and say, ‘here, my poor man’, but be grateful that the poor man is there, so by making a gift to him you are able to help yourself. It is not the receiver that is blessed, but the giver. Be thankful that you are allowed to exercise your power of benevolence and mercy in the world, and thus become pure and perfect.” – Swami Vivekanada

