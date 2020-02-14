Sydney J. Harris Quote – The Whole Purpose Of Education February 14, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The whole purpose of education is to turn mirrors into windows.” – Sydney J. Harris Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunSydney J. Harris Quote – Life Is HardAnatole France Quote – EducationAristotle Quote – No Education At AllJacob Bronowski Quote – They Are Not Here to WorshipMaking schools better for kids Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with education, quote, Sydney J. Harris Growth Quotes
