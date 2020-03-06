T.S. Eliot Quote – Humility Is Endless March 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The only wisdom we can hope to acquire is the wisdom of humility: humility is endless.” – T.S. Eliot Share this: More from Antarctica JournalT.S. Eliot Quote – Give The Public What It WantsT.S. Eliot Quote – How Far One Can GoT.S. Eliot Quote – How Far One Can GoT.S. Eliot Quote – The Harm Done In This WorldJohn Ruskin Quote – A Truly Great ManT.S. Eliot Quote – There Is Only The Trying Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with humility, quote, T.S. Eliot Attitude Quotes
