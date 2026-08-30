T.S. Eliot Quote – The Harm Done In This World August 30, 2026 Antarctica Journal “Half of the harm done in this world is due to people who want to feel important.” – T.S. Eliot Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with quote, self important, T.S. Eliot Character Quotes