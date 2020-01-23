T.S. Eliot Quote – The Harm Done In This World January 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Half of the harm done in this world is due to people who want to feel important.” – T.S. Eliot Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleEdward Abbey Quote – An empty man is full of himselfT.S. Eliot Quote – Give The Public What It WantsT.S. Eliot Quote – How Far One Can GoT.S. Eliot Quote – Humility Is EndlessT.S. Eliot Quote – How Far One Can Go Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, self important, T.S. Eliot Character Quotes
