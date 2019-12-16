T.S. Eliot Quote – There Is Only The Trying December 16, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “There is only the trying.The rest is not our business.” – T.S. Eliot Share this: More from Antarctica JournalT.S. Eliot Quote – The Harm Done In This WorldT.S. Eliot Quote – How Far One Can GoT.S. Eliot Quote – Give The Public What It WantsT.S. Eliot Quote – Humility Is EndlessT.S. Eliot Quote – How Far One Can GoTony Robbins Quote – A Real Decision Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with action, quotee, T.S. Eliot Life Quotes
