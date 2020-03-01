Tenzin Gyatso Quote – Provide Peace For Another March 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “If you wish to experience peace, provide peace for another.” – Tenzin Gyatso Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Peaceful Uses For DronesLinda Hogan Quote – Petitions For PeaceMary Parker Follett Quote – Reconciling Our DifferencesNelson Mandela Quote – Work With Your EnemyAmelia Earhart Quote – CourageBuddha Quote – Discipline Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with peace, provide, quote, Tenzin Gyatso Peace Quotes
