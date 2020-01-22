Terri Guillemets Quotes – Some Colors Exist In Dreams January 22, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Some colors exist in dreams that are not present in the waking spectrum.” – Terri Guillemets Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPaul Valery Quote – Wake UpElizabeth Coatsworth Quote – When I DreamAlice Munro Quote – An Underground SystemMichel Leiris Quote – Dream Is Not A RevelationGail Godwin Quote – Dreams Transport UsElias Canetti Quote – Help In Dreams Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with colors, dreams, quote, Terri Guillemets Dreams Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.