The Curious Case of Benjamin Button Quote

“It’s never too late, or too early, to be whoever you want to be. There’s no time limit, stop whenever you want. You can change or stay the same, there are no rules. We can make the best or the worst of it. I hope you make the best of it. I hope you see things that startle you. I hope you feel things you never felt before. I hope you meet people with a different point of view. I hope you live a life you’re proud of. If you find that you’re not, I hope you have the strength to start all over again.

– The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Share this:













