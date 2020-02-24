Theodore Weiss quote – don’t get lost in your own moods February 24, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Don’t get lost in your own moods; they wear out too easily.” – Theodore Weiss Share this: More from Antarctica JournalDr. Seuss Quote – Be Who You AreWilliam D. Tammeus Quote – Human NatureMarilyn Monroe Quote – At My BestClarence Harrow Quote – I Have Never Killed A ManAldous Huxley Quote – Music Is What Feelings Sound LikeRoland Barthes Quote – The Appearance of Passion Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with mood, quote, Theodore Weiss Feelings Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.