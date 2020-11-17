Print

Things To Not Get Mom On Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful moms out there.

 

For the rest of you…

Here is a list of some items to avoid gifting on Mother’s Day. Remember… It’s better to give mom a gift she really wants rather than one you THINK she needs.

 

 

'Won't It Be Fun If It's Pink?' Kitchen Appliances

‘Won’t It Be Fun If It’s Pink?’ Kitchen Appliances

 

Backhanded Compliment Sign

Backhanded Compliment Sign

 

The 'You're Doing This Wrong' Book

The ‘You’re Doing This Wrong’ Book

 

Captain Obvious Shirt For Moms-To-Be

Captain Obvious Shirt For Moms-To-Be

 

Another Body To Feed And Clean Up After

Another Body To Feed And Clean Up After

 

To Be Twins With Grandma!

To Be Twins With Grandma!

 

Her 'Name' In Bling... On A Hat

Her ‘Name’ In Bling… On A Hat

 

Jewlery That You Can Hear

Jewlery That You Can Hear

 

A Reminder Of What Once Was

A Reminder Of What Once Was

 

A Subtle Hint That She's Out Of Shape

A Subtle Hint That She’s Out Of Shape

 

Unflattering Bumper Sticker

Unflattering Bumper Sticker

 

New Shoes! Oh Wait...

New Shoes! Oh Wait…

 

'Miracle' Cream For Her Insecurities

‘Miracle’ Cream For Her Insecurities

 

A Fake Heart That Won't Go On

A Fake Heart That Won’t Go On

More from Antarctica Journal

tagged with , , ,