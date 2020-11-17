Things To Not Get Mom On Mother’s Day
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful moms out there.
For the rest of you…
Here is a list of some items to avoid gifting on Mother’s Day. Remember… It’s better to give mom a gift she really wants rather than one you THINK she needs.
‘Won’t It Be Fun If It’s Pink?’ Kitchen Appliances
Backhanded Compliment Sign
The ‘You’re Doing This Wrong’ Book
Captain Obvious Shirt For Moms-To-Be
Another Body To Feed And Clean Up After
To Be Twins With Grandma!
Her ‘Name’ In Bling… On A Hat
Jewlery That You Can Hear
A Reminder Of What Once Was
A Subtle Hint That She’s Out Of Shape
Unflattering Bumper Sticker
New Shoes! Oh Wait…
‘Miracle’ Cream For Her Insecurities
A Fake Heart That Won’t Go On
