This Woman Couldn’t Decide Which Dogs To Save, So She Bought The Entire Shelter

“This is the worst shelter she had ever seen,” Clare Forndran, media director for Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary.

More than 250 dogs were squeezed into a space designed for about 70.

“Dogs were literally fighting over a loaf of bread,” Forndran said. “There were more rats than dogs.”

Eden couldn’t choose which dogs would have a chance at new lives in Canada. So she decided to buy the entire shelter.

Dog Tales has taken responsibility for all 250 dogs. Over the last two months, it managed to relocate 90 within Israel. Another 25 have made the journey to the Ontario sanctuary.

The goal is to bring all of the remaining dogs to Canada.

