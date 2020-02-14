Thomas Henry Huxley Quote – The Cost Of Doing Nothing

“There is a well-worn adage that those who set out upon a great enterprise would do well to count the cost. I am not sure that this is always true. I think that some of the very greatest enterprises in this world have been carried out successfully simply because the people who undertook them did not count the cost; and I am much of the opinion that… the most instructive consideration for us is the cost of doing nothing.” – Thomas Henry Huxley

