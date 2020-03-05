Thomas Jefferson Quote – Act As If All The World Were Watching March 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Whenever you do a thing, act as if all the world were watching.” – Thomas Jefferson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Mark Twain: Do The Right ThingDoctor Sherwin Nuland QuoteThomas Jefferson Quote – Material Abundance Without Character Is The Surest Way To destructionThomas Jefferson Quote – Our Greatest HappinessW. Clement Stone Quote – Have The Courage To Say NoThomas Jefferson Quote – Nothing Can Stop The Man Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with integrity, quote, thomas jefferson Integrity Quotes
