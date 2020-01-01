Those who stand for nothing will fall for anything December 31, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Those who stand for nothing will fall for anything.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJapanese Proverb – Stand UpHelen Keller Quote – Life Is A Daring AdventureLeo Buscaglia Quote – To Risk NothingJohn Belushi Quote – Nothing is over until we decide it’s overCartoon – The FallAmy Wigfull – Sleepwalker falls from hotel window Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with fall, nothing, quote Quotes Values
