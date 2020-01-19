Timothy Leary Quote – Change Your Mind January 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “You’re only as young as the last time you changed your mine.” – Timothy Leary Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHenry Miller Quote – Youth Has To Do With SpiritPope Francis Quote – Value of LifeAnn Powers Quote – The Skepticism of YouthTexas Boys Mow Lawn To Keep Elderly Woman Out Of JailMillennial ViewsCartoon – Fountain Of Youth Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, Timothy Leary, youth Aging Quotes
