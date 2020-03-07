Tom Masson quote – be yourself March 7, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Be yourself” is about the worst advice you can give some people. – Tom Masson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleBarbara Kingsolver quote – figure out what you have to sayMargaret Atwood quote – If you refuse to own yourselfThomas Szasz Quote – Finding OneselfPeace Pilgrim quote – It’s as though we have two selvesMichel de Montaigne Quote – A Man of Understanding Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, self, Tom Masson Quotes Self Awareness
