Toni Morrison Quote – American March 31, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “In this country “American” means white. Everybody else has to hyphenate.” – Toni Morrison Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBarack Obama Quote – Slip Between WorldsBill Cosby Quote – The Whole RaceJoseph Conrad Quote – The Conquest Of The EarthRACE AND WAGESCartoon – Relay For PolitenessCartoon – Holding up the race Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, race, Toni Morrison Quotes Society
You must log in to post a comment.