TORTURE CAMPS in Xinjiang, China

After Chen Quanguo was appointed Communist Party secretary, he went to Tibet where he saw that they started arresting Uighurs and sending them to torture camps. The people were told that they were going to reeducation camps. The police took them from their homes at night and took their children to orphanages. Most of the people were sent to hospitals, converted factories or schools where they were told that they were there for their patriotism. The Turkic-speaking Uighurs are from Xinjiang and have been oppressed by the Chinese people for a long time. When some journalists from Uighur-American for the US funded radio free Asia, reported on this their relatives were rounded up for retaliation.

