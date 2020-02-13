Two-legged dog becomes town celebrity

Estrella was born without her two front legs and was abandoned by her owner.
Now, the year-and-a-half old is jumping for joy.
Since being taken in by a couple that owns an animal shelter, Estrella has made new doggie friends and has amassed a legion of human fans.
While living at the shelter, the wide-eyed, plucky doggie has attracted a number of people who want to adopt her.
The couple that owns the shelter says they are taking advantage of Estrella's fame and have created their own two-step plan - with Estrella helping to raise money for the shelter and to raise awareness about animals with birth defects
