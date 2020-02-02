Unifinished

“Unfinished… Gauti to his credit never gave up on his dream but that is usually not how it goes, i mean usually it isn’t a speeding bus that keeps the brown pointy weird church from being built. Most of the time it’s just too difficult or too expensive or too scary, it’s only once you’ve stopped, that you realize how hard it is to start again, so you force yourself not to want it, but it’s always there and until you finish it, it will always be Unfinished.”

Share this:













