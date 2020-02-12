Using Experience As A Guide February 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The trouble with using experience as a guide is that the final exam often comes first and then the lesson.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalAlbert Einstein Quote – Bad LessonsEleanor Roosevelt Quote – The Purpose of LifeAnthony Robbins Quote – Excellent Example of Being HumanCartoon – Guide To Better ParentingAldous Huxley Quote – ExperienceOscar Wilde Quote – Experience Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with exam, experience, guide, lesson, quote Life Quotes
