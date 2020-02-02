Victor Borge Quote – The Shortest Distance Between Two People February 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “A smile is the shortest distance between two people.” – Victor Borge Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleBenjamin Franklin Quote – Enemy To NoneLorraine Hansberry quote – That which must also make you lonelyLeo Tolstoy Quote – Where He Ended And She BeganR. Buckminster Fuller Quote – The Thought Is StaggeringBob Marley Quote – Everybody Is Going To Hurt You Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, smile, Victor Borge Quotes Relationships
You must log in to post a comment.