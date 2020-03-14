Vince Lombardi Quote – Harder You Work March 14, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender.” -Vince Lombardi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalVince Lombardi Quote – A Man Can BeVince Lombardi Quote – A Man’s Finest HourVince Lombardi Quote – Success Before WorkVince Lombardi Quote – Winning Is An All Time ThingArnold Schwarzenegger Quote – Do Not SurrenderWake Up and Go To Work Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, surrender, vince lombardi Motivation Quotes Work
