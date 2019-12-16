Virgil Quote – Overcome By Endurance December 16, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Every calamity is to be overcome by endurance.” – Virgil Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Tony Robbins on Setting GoalsDorothea Brande Quote – Act BoldlyRichard Branson Quote – OpportunityNellie McClung quote – get things done and let them howlJuvenal quote – dare to do thingsGandhi Quote – Alter The Course Of History Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with endurance, quote, Virgil Determination Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.