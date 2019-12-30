Voltaire – Those Who Make You Believe December 29, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” ― Voltaire Share this: More from Antarctica JournalVoltaire Quote – To Be A Good PatriotVoltaire quote – We have more than reciprocatedVoltaire Quote – Judge A ManVoltaire Quote – Leave Nothing OutVoltaire Quote – Life Is Thickly Sown With ThornsGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – The Liar’s Punishment Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with absurdities, atrocities, believe, quote, voltaire Quotes Values
