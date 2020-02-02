W. Somerset Maugham Quote – Always At His Best February 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Only a mediocre person is always at his best.” – W. Somerset Maugham Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Continue To Love A Changed PersonW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Excess On Occasion Is ExhilaratingW. Somerset Maugham Quote – PrinciplesAbigail Van Buren Quote – Best Index To A Person’s CharacterW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Old Age Is… Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with character, quote, W. Somerset Maugham Character Quotes
