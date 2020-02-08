Wake Up and Go To Work February 8, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “No dreams come true until you wake up and go to work.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGeorge Carlin Quote – Don’t Have Time For All ThatMark Kingwell Quote – The WorkaholicRobert Frost Quote – More People Worry Than WorkFrederick Douglass Quote – Work For All They GetBuddha Quote – Discover Your WorkBruce Grocott Quote – If Work Were Such A Splendid Thing Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dreams, quote, work Motivation Quotes Work
You must log in to post a comment.