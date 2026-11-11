Walt Disney Quote – Dreams Can Come True November 11, 2026 Antarctica Journal “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” – Walt Disney Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with courage, dreams, quote, walt disney Courage Imagination Quotes