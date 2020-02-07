Walter Elliott Quote – Perseverance February 7, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Perseverance is not a long race; it is many short races one after another.” – Walter Elliott Share this: More from Antarctica JournalRobert Henri Quote – Go On AnywayEleanor Roosevelt Quote – I Can Take The Next Thing That Comes AlongCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunJim Rohn Quote – How long should you try? Until.Hold On Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with perseverance, quote, Walter Elliott Determination Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.