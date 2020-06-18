Walter Lippmann Quote – When All Men Think Alike June 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal “When all men think alike, no one thinks very much.” – Walter Lippmann Share this: More from Antarctica JournalFriedrich Nietzsche quote – no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourselfJerry Garcia Quote – The Best Of The BestDr. Seuss Quote – IndividualityAung San Suu Kyi Quote – Women Are ValuedAung San Suu Kyi Quote – Women Are Not Merely ToleratedWilma Mankiller Quote – Today’s Stereotypes Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with individuality, quote, Walter Lippmann Quotes Society