Warren Buffett Quote – Build A Reputation February 3, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It takes 20 years to build a reputation, and five minutes to ruin it.” – Warren Buffett Share this: More from Antarctica JournalWarren Buffett Quote – Human CharacteristicCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunWilla Cather Quote – The Nobleness Of Another PersonEric Thomas Quote – Pain Is TemporaryMalcolm X quote – nobody can give you freedom Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, reputation, Warren Buffett Character Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.