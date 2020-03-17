Washington Irving Quote – Great Minds Have Purposes March 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Great minds have purposes; others have wishes.” – Washington Irving Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunEleanor Roosevelt Quote – The Purpose of LifeJohn F. Kennedy Quote – Purpose And DirectionCartoon – ParentsTheodore Roosevelt Quote – Worth Having or Worth DoingSteve Jobs Quote – Don’t Settle Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with purpose, quote, Washington Irving Determination Quotes
